  • There have been a series of attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals in Kashmir once again.
  • The chain of civilian killings contradicts the government’s narrative of normalcy.
  •  Many people point to the BJP’s reluctance to engage with the stakeholders in the Kashmir conflict and instead rely on coercive measures to stifle dissent as a reason for this.
  • Following the repeal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government relaxed the norms for obtaining a domicile certificate necessary for people from other States and Union Territories to settle in Jammu and Kashmir. There is widespread concern over this.
  • Besides, Kashmiri Muslims are alarmed at the possibility of adding “20 lakh to 25 lakh new voters” based on the 2011 Census population.