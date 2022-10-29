  • The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China leaves Xi in complete command, unbound by the term limits and rules of succession that his two predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, followed.
  • Xi has introduced four of his close allies, all of whom share long and personal connections with him, as the newest members of the Politburo Standing Committee.
  • The new military leadership bears Xi’s stamp too.
  • China’s diplomatic appointments at the congress also bear Xi’s imprint.
  • Xi’s argument to the party is that a tough external environment, coupled with domestic challenges posed by slowing growth, will require more centralisation.