  • An exhibition called “Crafting Subversion: DIY and Decolonial Print ”was held from April 28 to September 3 in the Brunei Gallery of London’s SOAS.
  • The exhibition presented elided histories of some subversive print cultures that emerged in India.
  • The works on view showed how rapid technological advances in printing enabled presses to innovate and expand their output, especially through duplication machines such as the Gestetner Scope.
  • On display was content from zines such as Ezra and magazines such as Vrishchik (Scorpion) and writings by socialist politicians such as Jayaprakash Narayan.
  • The section titled “Eccentric Modernism” connected Indian publications with radical Western DIY efforts of the time such as the zine F**k You: A Magazine for the Arts.
  • The exhibition also traced the contribution of international zines that spoke truth to power, such as the Fluxus-influenced Schmuck and Solidarno (Solidarity) from the Polish workers’ movement.
  • Material for the show was drawn from the Asia Art Archive, the British Library’s collection of pamphlets banned in colonial India, the University of Göttingen archives, Bruce Castle Museum’s Gestetner archives, the UCL’s collection of small-press and samizdat literature, little magazines edited by the renowned English-language poet and translator Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, and an animated work by Raqs Media Collective.