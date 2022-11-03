  • India slips to 107th position among 121 countries in Global Hunger Index report of 2022.
  • Government of India alleges bias and finds fault with methodology.
  • The GHI uses four parameters to measure hunger: undernourishment, stunting, wasting and child mortality.
  • India says three of these are related to the health of children and do not concern the entire population.
  • GHI project head Laura Reiner says health of children is crucial in guaging food distress levels of a population.
  • She also says the same methodology is applied to all countries in the survey and no other country has objected.