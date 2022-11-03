  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor talks to Frontline soon after the party’s presidential election in which he lost to Mallikarjun Kharge (with 1,072 votes to Kharge’s 7,897).
  • He entered the contest not as a dissenter but in the spirit of strengthening the party.
  • He wants the Congress party and its ideology to prevail because, he believes, the BJP represents a grave danger to India.
  • He feels that it would be good for the Congress to reach out to other non-BJP parties and explore the possibility of a gatbandhan with a common minimum programme either on the national level or through State by State arrangements.
  • He feels that it is possible to agree on a common minimum programme as many of these parties essentially have the same ideology as the Congress.
  • On the issue of religion, he says, there is no need for people to shy away from their faith, but everyone should practise acceptance when it comes to other people’s belief systems.