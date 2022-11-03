  • The three major challenges faced by the Indian National Congress are leadership crisis, organisational decay, and ideological ambiguity.
  • The Congress has neither been able to broadcast its legacy and achievements, nor navigate the divisive politics of the Hindu Right.
  • Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as AICC president is a breakthrough moment for the Congress but it is too early to assess its impact at the national level. 
  • Although Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the most robust ideological opponent of the RSS/BJP and raised important questions on democracy, constitutionalism, and pluralism, these moves have failed to cut ice with the Hindu vote bank
  • The Congress must project its ideological position more clearly and consistently to take on the BJP and also find ways of tackling institutionalised inequities and inequalities which have grown hugely in the last few years.
  • The Bharat Jodo Yatra’s success has shown that there is still space in the country for an inclusive and rights-based form of politics that the Congress represents and can tap into.