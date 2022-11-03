  • A naatiya mushaira in Mumbai, a first-of-its-kind event where only Hindu poets had been invited to sing in praise of the Prophet.
  • It was conceived as a way to counter hatred by introducing the Prophet to non-Muslims.
  • The naatiya mushaira was conceived as the grand finale of the ‘Prophet for All’ campaign.
  • Hindus writing naats and other Islamic hymns is a tradition dating back to the 16th century.