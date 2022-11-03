  • Yet another serious political crisis in Pakistan has been triggered by the election commission’s decision to bar former Prime Minister Imran Khan from contesting the next election.
  • The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), acting on a complaint, found Khan “guilty of corrupt practices”.
  • It directed the government to initiate criminal proceedings against Khan for lying to the commission about his assets.
  • The ECP’s ruling came on the heels of the PTI’s spectacular showing in recent byelections.