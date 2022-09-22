  • A monster monsoon season left a third of the country under water and affected the lives of 33 million Pakistanis, rendering many of them homeless.
  • 7,35,000 farm animals perished and two million acres of crops were damaged.
  • The UN issued an appeal to the international community for help in raising $160 million to provide flood victims with food, shelter, and medical aid.
  • The economy was already in bad shape before the floods: inflation hit a high of 27.3 per cent in August and the structural reforms required to make Pakistan eligible for a bailout had made life harder for people.
  • On the political front, the opposition led by Imran Khan continued with its countrywide protests against the government and demands for immediate “fair and free” elections.