  • The push for urban local bodies in Fifth Schedule areas such as Manuguru undermines the right to local self-governance guaranteed by the Constitution.  
  • Election has not been held in Manuguru since 2005. In the absence of elected representatives, Manuguru is now run by officials of the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.
  • The Land Transfer Regulation Act 1 of 1970, called the 1/70 Act, bars transfer of tribal land to non-tribals in the scheduled areas of Telangana. On the ground, however, lease agreements with tribal people, called white paper agreements, serve as a workaround.
  • On November 19, 2003, the 50th report of the Standing Committee on Urban and Rural Development (2003) recorded 181 urban local bodies in 86 districts in Fifth Schedule areas.