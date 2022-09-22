  • Bollywood has been facing a barrage of boycott calls of late  
  • “Boycott armies” are on a rampage on trig­ger-­happy social media  
  • This happens when the ﬁlm industry slowly recovers from the COVID­19 shock 
  • Boycott calls haven’t made a significant dent on the movie business yet  
  • Still, content is the king. Good, engaging content beats the haters 
  • But a culture of intolerance has gained momentum in the recent past
  •  Coupled with the increasing influence of social media, it can inflict damage 