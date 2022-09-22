  • It is important to distinguish between the rejection of the film  after its release and an anticipatory boycott of the film before it is even viewed
  • There were calls to boycott films like Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan before their release on the basis of comments made by people involved with the films
  • The call to boycott films because of the opinions of people involved with them is anti-cinema
  • Social boycotts mimic the power of the state to suppress films, but with no concomitant legal limit
  • The extra-constitutional history of film censorship can be understood through three related terms: meta-censorship, para-censorship and auto-censorship
  • The coming together of these three modes of censorship challenges how we think of the relationship between cinema, democracy and law