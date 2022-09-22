  • Boycott calls can sometimes threaten the box-office performances of films, sending a signal to the powerful film industry that either they toe the line or be prepared to face losses.
  • Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have faced attacks in recent times.
  • There is another kind of mob violence that seeks to regulate social and cultural values, as we saw in the controversy surrounding  Padmaavat and in the attack on Rhea Chakraborty after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
  • What is it about popular mass culture that makes it so threatening to the right wing?
  • If the right wing is protesting it is because Mumbai cinema’s legacy is an obstacle to the socially divisive project of today’s rulers.