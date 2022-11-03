  • Mallikarjun Kharge is the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 25 years.
  • The presidential election came in the backdrop of a prolonged crisis in the Congress party.
  • Kharge was quite obviously the Gandhi family’s preferred choice.
  • Kharge’s ‘son of the soil’ image is likely to have swayed party workers against Shashi Tharoor’s image as a member of the elite.