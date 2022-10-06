  • Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor file nominations for Congress presidential election
  • Ashok Gehlot was projected to be the presidential candidate but the week before the filing of nominations was marked by rebellion in Rajasthan by legislators close to Gehlot about choosing a successor to him.
  •  Gehlot ensured that the Chief Minister seat was not under any imminent threat.
  •  Rajasthan goes to the polls next year, and a leadership change at this point would have paved the way for a vertical split.