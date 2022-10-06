  • As things stand today, there are no victors in the Ukraine war.
  • NATO’s eastward expansion has created serious security challenges for Russia.
  • Since 2008, Putin has made several calculated geopolitical moves seeking to both address Russia’s security challenges and restore its role as a major global player.
  • Russia got into Ukraine because it was unhappy with the way Ukraine was getting sustained military training and advanced weapons from the West.
  • The presense of neo-Nazi groups, hostile to Russians, in Ukraine was also a cause for concern.
  • Putin decided to wage war, taking advantage of a moment in history when the unipolarity of the US no longer rests on solid ground.
  • But Putin had not bargained for the sustained resistance of Ukraine and the power of the West to persist in a prolonged proxy war.
  • The war is also however taking a heavy toll on the West.