  • Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody on September 16 after being arrested for violating Iran’s strict dress code.
  • Protests broke out all over Iran and women protesters showed their defiance by throwing off their headscarves and cutting off hair.
  • The authorities said Amini was not beaten in custody and she died because she had a heart condition, but the family denied she had any health problems and there are few takers for the government’s claims.
  • The government, worried by calls for regime change, is cracking down on the protests, encouraging counter rallies and blocking social media platforms.
  • The government accuses the Kurdish left-wing party Komala of being behind the violence during the anti-government protests in Kurdistan.
  • Iran calls the party, which is fighting for an independent Kurdish state, a “terrorist” group.
  • The US has come out in support of the protests, which might indicate that the nuclear deal may not come through after all.