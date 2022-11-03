  • On December 28, 1885, the Indian National Congress was founded at Mumbai’s Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College with 72 delegates present at that historic meeting. It remained dominant in Maharashtra till as recently as 2014. Of the 20 Chief Ministers since, 13 have been from the Congress and two from its breakaway unit, the NCP.
  • Inept experiments by the leadership, and large-scale defections have reduced the Congress tally to two in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly in the 2022 elections.
  • The five southern States have traditionally contributed a significant number of seats to either the Congress or its allies. The party has retained a grip on its constituencies in south India.
  • Since the early 2000s, fissures within the Congress and inept leadership at the national and State levels frittered away have reduced its presence in Goa to three MLAs today. Political observers see the party’s policies in Goa as a microcosm of how and why it has failed nationally.