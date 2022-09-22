  • The BJP’s Kavinder Gupta, who is also former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is confident that the BJP will do well in the next election.
  • There are groups that are being enfranchised and given recognition for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir by the present dispensation, he says.
  • He says the entire controversy surrounding the addition of 25 lakh voters is misleading. After the last Assembly election in 2014, there is a natural increase in the number of voters, he says.
  • He dismisses as baseless speculation that the BJP had anything to do with Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the Congress.