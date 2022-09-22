  • Cracks appear in Kashmir’s Gupkar Alliance.
  • NC leaders are reportedly unhappy with PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti’s repeated references to “rigged election” of 1987.
  • Ghulam Nabi Azad holds a series of rallies where he refrains from criticising the BJP’s politics.
  • Azad’s efforts are expected to help the BJP by dividing non-BJP votes in the Chenab valley.
  • Anxieties deepen over the announcement that there are some 25 lakh new voters in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • There are fears that the BJP might engineer a favourable electoral outcome by enfranchising immigrants from outside Jammu and Kashmir.