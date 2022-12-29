Editor’s Note

Sweeping the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections and then grabbing 13 per cent of the vote share in Gujarat have put a fresh gust of wind into the AAP’s sails. It has become eligible for national party status, it has decided to contest all the seats in the upcoming Rajasthan elections, and Arvind Kejriwal seems to be already polishing his prime ministerial ambitions.
One has watched the AAP’s rise with a degree of anticipation because the absence of a strong opposition is a matter of deep concern for anyone invested in India’s democratic credentials, and any party that can don that role against a monolith sworn to wiping out everything in its path deserves our attention.
But even as the AAP gains more wins, one notices that Arvind Kejriwal is quick to throw overboard any ideological ballast that threatens to slow down his party’s rise. This is cause for concern. It would be a pale pretence of an opposition indeed that will not see the deep ethical flaws in a ruling party’s decisions nor be willing to call out communal dog-whistling and discrimination when they occur nor, indeed, be willing to speak up in the face of extreme injustice.
To insist that political parties be shorn of hypocrisy is to ask for a mythical creature, but to ask for a political credo is the very least one can demand. The AAP has not shown us its credo yet. To helm two of India’s most powerful States and not yet be able or willing to reveal its governing philosophy is quite something. Whether it points to the AAP’s debility or to the BJP’s might is as yet unclear.
