  • This has been a good year for the Aam Aadmi Party after its triumph in Punjab and impressive debut in Gujarat.
  • The party is now all set to modify its low-key State-by-State strategy and present a more forthright national narrative.
  • Whether the AAP will be able to replace the Congress remains to be seen. Much will depend on the State elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. The success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra further reinforces the Congress’ claim as principal opponent of the BJP.
  • However, an overdose of Hindutva carries the risk of diluting not just AAP’s core brand appeal but also tarnishing the brand of Arvind Kejriwal, who already battles perceptions of being an unprincipled political opportunist.