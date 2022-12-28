  • On December 9, the Bombay High Court said that the National High Speed Rail Corporation could cut 21,997 mangrove trees to facilitate construction of the rail line for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.
  • The rail company had wanted to cut down 53,000 trees.
  • The corporation is a government entity under the Ministry of Railways with the governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra as partners.
  • The project will cut the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from six and a half hours to two and a half hours, with the train running at 350 km per hour. (The fastest train in India today runs at 180 kmph.)
  • The case has been going on for some years. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had refused permission for the project on mangrove land within CRZ 1, which the rail corporation fought to quash.
  • The State of Maharashtra, the MCZMA, the Mangrove Cell of the State Forest Department, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Bombay Environment Action Group (BEAG) were the other respondents in the case.
  • At various stages all the respondents except the BEAG granted their approvals for the project. The BEAG continues to fight against the project and to point out the infringements it says are taking place in the name of the project.