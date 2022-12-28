  • US-South Korea joint drills are the biggest in recent times.
  • Japan doubled the defence budget, citing growing threats from China, Russia, and North Korea.
  • North Korea fired a number of missiles, one of which crossed the maritime border with South Korea.
  • North Korea has claimed its new ICBM is hard to detect.
  • Joe Biden discussed the situation with Xi Jinping during the G20 summit.
  • According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, North Korea is ramping up the production of plutonium and highly enriched uranium.