  • The Sri Lankan establishment is planting Buddhist symbols in Hindu sacred sites.
  • The Kanniya hot springs and the Thiru Koneswaram temple are among their main targets.
  • The Army is not returning occupied lands to its rightful owners.
  • In 2011, India agreed to provide 32.6 crore Lankan rupees to restore the Thiruketheeswaram Siva temple.
  • Representatives of Tamil political parties hope India will intervene to help re-establish places of worship.