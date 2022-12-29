  • Gutti Koyas, also known as Gotti or Gotte Koyas, are an Adivasi tribe of Chhattisgarh, who fled to Andhra Pradesh to avoid being forcibly taken to government-run camps or having their youth made to join Salwa Judum.
  • It is estimated that 30,000 of them stayed back in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The majority of them are now in Telangana.
  • Gutti Koyas are not considered tribals in Telangana. This means they are not eligible for any social welfare programmes.
  • Gutti Koyas have had issues with forest officers since their arrival in Telangana. They want land ownership titles for the forest land they have cleared for cultivation. But they have been accused of deforestation, labelled as encroachers, and vilified as land grabbers.
  • The death, on November 22, of Chandrugonda Forest Range Officer Challamalla Srinivas Rao, 42, in an incident involving Gutti Koyas and forest officers, close to Yerrabodu hamlet in Bendalapadu gram panchayat of Bhadradri Kothagudem, has flared up the anger against them. The clamour for them to be evicted to Chhattisgarh is growing.