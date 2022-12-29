  • The AAP is in power in Delhi and Punjab and has been recognised as a State party in Goa and Gujarat
  • AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said that his ragtag political start-up was a “Shiv  ji ki baraat” (wedding procession of god Siva), where everyone irrespective of political beliefs was welcomed
  • Over the years, the AAP, which survived on crowdsourced funds initially, has seen a massive transformation in its character and functioning
  • The party’s victory in the MCD election created ripples beyond the national capital
  •  The AAP has been the shifting of the arena of politics from the factory floor or workplace to residential colonies
  • Attacked by both Hindutva and anti-Hindutva camps in equal measure, the AAP, unlike the BJP and the Congress, is viewed as a party without an ideology
  • Its electoral success is attributed to the distrust of traditional parties, anti-incumbency factors and the party’s promised relief for people from low-income groups