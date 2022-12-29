  • The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made an impressive debut in the hitherto bipolar electoral fray in Gujarat.
  • Those who had given up on the Congress as a spent force, lacking the vigour for a head-on collision with the BJP, are looking at Arvind Kejriwal as a plausible alternative.
  • But others are alarmed by his slide to the Right and dismiss his party as a “spoiler”, essentially helping the Bharatiya Janata Party by fragmenting opposition votes.
  • Yet, the AAP has grown from a political start-up, floated in 2012 as a new-age revolution against corruption and cynicism, to a national party in just 10 years.
  • Arvind Kejriwal is a potential Prime Minister contender: He is young, a Hindi heartlander, and as Delhi’s Chief Minister he has a list of accomplishments in the health and education sectors that attest to his capacity to deliver.
  • But, as the AAP’s pros and cons get debated, critics say it has reneged on its promise to fix a flawed political system.