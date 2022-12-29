  • The results of the recent elections to the MCD revealed that despite winning a majority of the seats, the AAP lost several seats to the Congress, particularly in areas where Muslims are in a majority.
  • Given that the AAP has used Delhi’s administration as a staging area for prospective triumphs in other States, this arena is still essential to the party’s national politics.
  • The AAP’s silence on the events in Shaheen Bagh (during the anti-CAA agitation) and the north-east Delhi riots in February 2020 appears to have cost it the Muslim vote.
  • It was speculated that the AAP would get a major chunk of the Muslim votes in Gujarat, but observers said it lost that chance due to its stand on the UCC and silence over the Bilkis Bano case.
  • Observers say the electoral success of the BJP has forced other parties to recognise Hindutva as the most acceptable narrative of politics.