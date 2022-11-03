  • The AAP tries to appropriate the legacy of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh but stands exposed by its own doublespeak.
  • Rajendra Pal Gautam’s resignation as Social Welfare Minister in Kejriwal’s Cabinet and a local court’s acquittal of Tahir Hussain, a former AAP councillor who was expelled from the party, of arson charges have raised questions about the party’s secular credentials.
  • The AAP hasn’t reacted to the remission of life sentence of 11 men accused in the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of 14 members of her family.