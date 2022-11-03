  • Many workers lost their jobs in the iron ore mines spread across Ballari and Vijayanagara districts in July 2011 following a Supreme Court judgment.
  • They began walking from Sandur and are going up to Bellari, a distance of about 70 km, demanding compensation for lost jobs. 
  • The workers are organised under Bellary Zilla Gani Karmikara Sangha.
  • The workers also demand that a part of the Rs.19,443 crore collected as fines by the Karnataka government from mining companies be allocated for their welfare. 