  • In his tenure, B.S. Yediyurappa lurched from one crisis to the other while stubbornly holding on to his chair even as he made ineffective policy interventions. 
  • Although he cancelled the celebrations associated with the birthday of 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan; and ensured the passage of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, he ensured that the more rabid elements within the BJP did not run amok during his tenure. 
  • In contrast, Bommai’s tenure has seen a consistent rise in the communal temperature.
  • While corruption charges were levelled against the Yediyurappa government too, they have escalated now. The government is derisively referred to as the “40 per cent sarkara [government]”, alluding to the percentage of bribes demanded by elected representatives of the ruling party. 