  • On September 7, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received the tricolour from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Kanyakumari and began his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
  • From the first day, Rahul has targeted the BJP brand of politics and underlined its potential to destablise India.
  • The party members feel the yatra is proving to be a platform to channel the public anger against the State and central governments.
  • However, despite popular support for the yatra, observes also doubt the Congress’ ideologically inconsistent stand on soft-Hindutva.