  • At COP27, held from November 6 to November 20 at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, it was decided that a fund would be set up to compensate countries vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change to help them recover and rebuild from the loss and damage they have already suffered .
  • The decision to create the fund was taken two years ahead of schedule, which is being seen as a major victory for poor and developing countries.
  • However, the exact mechanism for operationalising the fund is far from clear: Its target amount, who all are liable to contribute, how the economic losses claimed are to be assessed and verified, and the process of delivery will only be discussed at COP28 in Dubai.
  • At COP27, it was decided to establish both a four-year Sharm el-Sheikh joint work on the implementation of climate action on agriculture and food security and an online portal for it.
  • But overall, COP27 was less ambitious than COP26, with many of its other declarations being virtually the same as those made at COP26.
  • Its response to averting the impending climate crisis and its disastrous consequences, particularly for the developing world, was grossly inadequate, and there were no renewed/new commitments for finance flow to the developing world or on emissions reduction, or on rapidly transitioning away from fossil fuels.
  • The net outcome of the summit fell well short of the decarbonisation that is required of the developed countries to rein in the warming to sustainable levels by the end of the century.