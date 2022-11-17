  • Christopher W. Callahan and Justin S. Mankin, two climate scientists of Dartmouth College, carried out an analysis that shows that the loss to the global economy between 1992 and 2013 because of climate change was $5 trillion and $29.3 trillion. Their work was published in Science Advances.
  • The authors say that extreme heat is one of the clearest impacts of global warming, but despite that there are few studies quantifying the economic loss it is responsible for globally.
  • Their analysis shows that much of this loss was borne by low-income countries of tropical regions, which are not the primary drivers of human-induced global warming.
  • The study clearly brought out the responsibility of rich countries to pay their share to help poor countries adapt to global warming. The work is timely as compensation for loss and damage is on the agenda of COP27 at Sharm El Sheikh.