  • Popular English band Coldplay invited exiled Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani on stage during their concert in Argentina.
  • Together they performed “Baraye Azadi”, the new anthem of protest in the ongoing Mahsa Amini movement, for women’s rights in Iran.
  • Similarly, “Bella Ciao” was initially a women’s protest song against the hardships of working in rice fields under a padrone. It was later adopted by the antifascist partigianos who fought against the Nazis.
  • In 1986, noted ghazal singer Iqbal Bano performed “Hum Dekhenge” wearing a saree and immortalised the song.