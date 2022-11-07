  • On November 2, the founder of the Self-Employed Women’s Association passed away in Ahmedabad at the age of 89.
  • Born in Surat, and trained as a lawyer, in 1955 she joined the Majdoor Mahajan Sangh (the Ahmedabad Textile Labour Association).
  • In 1974, SEWA established a bank that allowed women to save even small amounts, often on a daily basis, and to borrow.
  • SEWA’s work of organising women in the informal economy has also brought visibility to women workers.
  • As a Rajya Sabha member from 1986-89, followed by a stint in the Planning Commission from 1989-91, Elaben pushed for a law to protect the rights of street vendors.
  • Elaben has also been the recipient of the Niwano Peace Prize, the Magsaysay Award, the Padma Bhushan, and the Indira Gandhi International Prize for Peace.