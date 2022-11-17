  • Right to Information (RTI) Act came into force on October 12, 2005.
  • RTI users are a disillusioned lot today.
  • Targeted attacks, threats, and false criminal cases are what they have to deal with now on a regular basis.
  • Recently, Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS), a citizens’ group working to promote transparency and accountability in governance, released a report on the performance of Information Commissions.
  • The SNS study stated that 3,14,323 appeals and complaints were pending as on June 30, 2022, in the 26 Information Commissions.
  • The Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014, notified on May 12, 2014, has not been implemented so far.
  • There is a strong need to strengthen the RTI law to fulfil its objectives.