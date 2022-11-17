New books on the shelves

Retellings, the Kisan Long March, verdicts that shaped India’s financial landscape, and more.

Alone With You in the Ether

Olivie Blake

Tor

Rs.650

In this unusual romance, two obsessive, eccentric personalities with serious mental health issues struggle to be without each other from the moment they meet. The deeper they fall in love, the more troubling their reliance on each other becomes.

My Name Is Not Devdas

Aayush Gupta

HarperCollins India

Rs.399

What if Devdas was a woke Marxist? What if Paro was an entrepreneurial capitalist? What if Chandramukhi was the daughter of a jailed separatist? In this retelling of the classic set in contemporary times, three characters traverse the ideologically divided landscape of Delhi’s college campuses.

Thistlefoot

Genna Rose Nethercott

Anchor

$28

In this novel in the tradition of modern fairy tales, the estranged Yaga siblings are reunited after receiving a mysterious inheritance—a sentient house on chicken legs. It takes off from Eastern European folklore to tell a story of multi-generational trauma.

Illuminations

Alan Moore

Bloomsbury Publishing

Rs.699

Each of the short stories in this book ends with some kind of illumination or realisation. From the four horsemen of the apocalypse to the Boltzmann brain thought experiment fashioning the universe at the Big Bang, comic book writer Alan Moore’s tales are about the power of imagination and magic.

Farmers on the Move: The story of how kisans organised in Maharashtra

Ajit Navale, translated by Medha Kale

LeftWord

Rs.375

A rare and valuable account of the tactics and strategy that went into organising the Kisan Long March in March 2018, in which 40,000 farmers marched 182 kilometres from Nashik to Mumbai. A moving story of human tenacity and the triumph of the spirit.

Founding Mothers of the Indian Republic: Gender Politics of the Framing of the Constitution

Achyut Chetan

Cambridge University Press

Rs.1095

A book that begins with demolishing the prejudices attached with the phrase “founding fathers” and goes on to show how women members of the Indian Constituent Assembly co-authored a Constitution that embodied a moral imagination developed by years of feminist politics.

Fifteen judgements: Cases that Shaped India’s Financial Landscape

Saurabh Kirpal

India Portfolio

Rs.599

An analysis of 15 judgments that trace the long path of India’s economic history and an attempt to demystify some of the legal issues in the world of finance for the common reader.

South vs North: India’s Great Divide

Nilakantan RS

Juggernaut

₹599

A data scientist shows us how and why the southern States are outperforming the rest of the country in this book about one of the biggest challenges that an increasingly centralised India faces today.