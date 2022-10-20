  • A new generation of musicians in the north-east is crafting a new revolution.
  • Arunachalis have enormous fondness for music—a medium in which ideas find longevity and appeal. In such cultures, perhaps the medium itself becomes the language.
  • No musician takes the concept of language agnosticism further than Rito Riba who recently wowed the nation in  Indian Idol .
  • The instrumental infrastructure required to create a vibrant history and culture of folk music is almost non-existent in Arunachal.
  • Arunachali musicians are attempting to bring folk, or at the very least, the spirit of innovation to genres like pop (a la Rito Riba, Chorun Mugli), indie pop (Taba Chake), and alternative rock (Taba Chake, Takar Nabam), among others.
  • Musicians in the north-east are following their hearts, going in unexpected directions.