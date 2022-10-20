  • Ziro Festival of Music (held this year from September 29 Sept to October 2) was created in 2012 by Anup Kutty and Bobby Hano to bring committed indie musicians and their devoted fan to a common platform
  • There were many hurdles ranging from bad roads and remoteness of Ziro to financial difficulties
  • In 2018, the festival finally broke even, and in 2019, managing finances became a breeze. 
  • With the festival back in full swing after the pandemic, not only is the box office ringing loud now but there’s also a list of sponsors
  • Every fixture in ZFM seems to have been crafted by an artful environmentalist
  • It offers a boost to the local economy
  • Both Kutty and Hano try to involve local bodies, not only to reduce friction but also to anchor the festival in the subculture
  • The festival is adding new components such as butterfly trails, nature hikes, dance and yoga sessions, tapestry-making and village tours to draw in family travellers
  • In its 2022 edition, ZFM witnessed performances in English and Arunachali tribal dialects such as Nyishi, Apatani, Galo, and Tagin