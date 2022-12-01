  • This book is a magnificently wrought volume dedicated to the Goan artist Angelo da Fonseca that seeks to restore his work and ideas into the pantheon of modern Indian art.
  • Vivek Menezes, art critic and an ardent curator of Goan cultural heritage, has written a foreword.
  • The text is by Delio Mendonca, a Jesuit priest with impeccable credentials as a scholar and teacher.
  • This book is the first step in the goal towards setting up a permanent gallery of Fonseca’s work in Goa.