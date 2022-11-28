  • Fishermen are protesting against Adani Group’s Rs.7,525 crore Vizhinjam port project.
  • The Latin Catholic church is supporting the protest.
  • Vizhinjam’s natural undredged draft makes it an ideal location for a deepwater port.
  • Protesters say the project is causing loss of habitat, livelihoods, and biodiversity.
  • Supporters of the port maintain that science does not support the claims of erosion.