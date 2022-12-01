  • This is a tightly written, edge-of-the-seat true crime story.
  • This is the story of the murder of the advocate M.A. Rasheed in August 1987 at the behest of the then Karnataka Home Minister, R.L. Jalappa.
  • Though Jalappa was eventually acquitted, Dead End nails down Jalappa’s criminality as per the charge sheet, judicial statements, witness testimony, and interactions with the chief investigator, DSP K. Ragothaman.
  • The CBI, despite all sorts of pressure, pursued the case mainly because of its relentless bloodhound, Ragothaman.
  • Ragothaman was also the chief investigating officer in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.