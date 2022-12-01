  • The exhibition, “Nasreen Mohamedi: From the Glenbarra Art Museum” ,  composed  of the artist Nasreen Mohamedi’s works from the Glenbarra Art Museum in Himeji, Japan, opened on October 14 at Sunaparanta, Goa. It will proceed to Vadodara, New Delhi, and Mumbai in the coming months.
  • Nasreen, as she was known, was an abstractionist at a time when representational art was the norm in India. It was only after her untimely demise at 53 that the world began to take notice of her art.
  • Most of her pieces are untitled and left open to interpretation.
  • The sea was a leitmotif in Nasreen’s life and art.
  • Nasreen’s life and work seem to have a curious connection with Japan.