  • The last two decades have seen a major shift in the fortunes of the fisher community as the sea began to yield less and less.
  • With few other skills or options to make a living, fishers migrate all the way to the west coast in search of work and end up as manual labourers.
  • This is not just a physical journey but one of identity: from a highly skilled artisanal fisher with impressive knowledge of the sea to an unskilled labourer.
  • As with India’s agrarian labour force, resource degradation is a major reason for distress migration among fishers.
  • In the absence of any dedicated legislation or scheme for migrant fishers and the peculiar nature of their work on vessels and at sea, ensuring their safety at work escapes the attention of government departments.