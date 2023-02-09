  • The Army has placed check-posts in border areas and restricted the free movement of civilian officials.
  • The reason given is that the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had installed powerful cameras atop the pass and “they would immediately raise objections on the movement from the Indian side if not informed beforehand”.
  • It points to a timidity of approach and a play-safe attitude on display by the Army that has further emboldened an assertive PLA.
  • Disengagement is like a temporary salve for a malaise, but not a lasting remedy.
  • After boastfully signalling in 2020 that it wants to target Chinese companies, the Modi government is now courting them to come and ‘Make in India’.
  • The defensive approach, with no retaliatory measures, has emboldened China to continue to assert itself.