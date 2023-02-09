  • The exhibition titled “Shadow Circus: A Personal Archive of Tibetan Resistance (1957-1974)” is part of the fifth edition of the Kochi Muziris
  • It is based on a BBC documentary called  The Shadow Circus: The CIA in Tibet, which opened a secret chapter in the history of Tibet’s resistance to Chinese occupation: about a bloody guerrilla war that continued from 1956 to the late 1960s, funded, trained, and supported by the Central Intelligence Agency, the US’ foreign intelligence service. The documentary is directed by India-based Tibetan filmmaker Tenzing Sonam and his partner Ritu Sarin
  • Presented alongside letters, photographs, drawings, a “Guerrilla Handbook”, and books on Tibet is audiovisual material—interviews with former CIA officials and Tibetan guerrilla fighters—collected by Sonam and Sarin
  • The reality of the struggle is conveyed by everyday problems, like the bureaucratic tedium of running a long-term and long-distance movement