  • At a recent two-day bhakti music seminar at the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai, gifted singers produced remarkable music.
  • However, the lectures on various aspects of bhakti that were given between the musical performances left a lot to be desired because they refused to serve their purpose and instead just filled time with fluffy concepts and porous adjectives.
  • No one was willing to look at culture as a space of both beauty and brutality. For example, it was baffling that the inherent violence of the guru-shishya parampara was not recognised.
  • Only the mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, in his endnote speech, eviscerated all that had been said earlier and declared that unconditional love was nothing but another name for exploitation.
  • He seemed to exemplify what a critic should do.
  • The critic is someone who will crack the whip, use words judiciously, who will not fall prey to truisms, and will attempt to charm people either into loving the review or the art form on which it is based.