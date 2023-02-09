  • The fundamental reason for the (border) tension is not because of nationalism on the Chinese side. China has good reasons to make sure that the border between China and India is peaceful.
  • China is not building up its infrastructure in border areas to increase its defence.
  • China has been making great efforts to alleviate poverty. We find through experience that good roads lead to a better life.
  • Whatever one side is doing might be viewed by the other side as a kind of a build-up. If there is acrimony or hostility between the two sides, this could just cause the other side to do something.
  • Prime Minister Modi’s reaching out to President Xi is an olive branch.
  • Because the border issue can be very difficult to resolve, I think some general guidelines and a reconfirmation for us to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border without any conflict best serve the interest of the two countries.